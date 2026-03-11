Runway Mishap: Air India Express Lands with Gear Malfunction in Phuket
Phuket airport temporarily closed its runway to remove a malfunctioned Air India Express plane. The plane from Hyderabad suffered a landing gear issue; no injuries occurred. The runway was expected to reopen at 6 p.m. Air India Express has faced past scrutiny for safety lapses and reported technical faults.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:15 IST
Phuket International Airport was temporarily shut down on Wednesday to clear the runway after an Air India Express plane experienced a landing gear malfunction upon its arrival from Hyderabad.
The budget carrier, a subsidiary of Air India, has faced criticism in the past for safety and compliance issues. Recently, it came under scrutiny after India's aviation authority discovered multiple technical defects within its fleet.
No casualties were reported from the incident, and the airport announced plans to reopen the runway by 6 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the incident highlights ongoing safety challenges for Air India and its subsidiaries.
