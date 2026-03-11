Left Menu

UK-India FTA Propels Food and Drink Sector to the Forefront of Bilateral Trade

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is poised to significantly boost the food and drink sector's role in bilateral trade, increasing annual trade by £25.5 billion. The UK will showcase its food and drink products at AAHAR 2026 in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen trade relations and market presence in India.

The recent signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement heralds a new era for the food and drink sector, which is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of bilateral commerce between the two nations. The agreement aims to enhance market accessibility, fostering commercial connections, and is projected to elevate trade by £25.5 billion annually in the foreseeable future.

The UK Government, through the British High Commission in India, plans to capitalize on this momentum by featuring a delegation of food and drink enterprises at AAHAR 2026, India's foremost B2B food and hospitality showcase scheduled for March 2026 in New Delhi. This exhibition will spotlight a diversity of British products spanning high-growth segments such as health-oriented foods, dairy, vegan options, confectionery, and beverages.

Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor at the British High Commission, emphasized the mission to advance UK exports to the burgeoning Indian market, bolstered by the new agreement making trade swifter, more cost-efficient, and accessible. The UK's involvement in AAHAR 2026 underscores a commitment to forging robust trade alliances, offering a unique platform to engage with Indian importers, distributors, and sector leaders across South Asia.

