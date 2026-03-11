Left Menu

Maersk Imposes Emergency Surcharge Amid Middle East Crisis

Maersk introduces a temporary emergency bunker surcharge to maintain essential goods shipments amid Middle East conflicts. This surcharge affects global operations from March 25, including India. The decision is fueled by disrupted fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, impacting logistics and supply chains worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated shipping and logistics giant Maersk has announced the imposition of a temporary emergency bunker surcharge for new cargo bookings. The decision comes as a measure to maintain the cross-border movement of essential items during the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

According to Maersk, the surcharge, subject to regulatory approval, will be effective globally beginning March 25 and will encompass India among other regions. A company representative noted that the security situation continues to challenge logistics and customer supply chains in the Middle East.

Currently, Maersk has suspended bookings to and from several Middle Eastern countries, concentrating efforts on markets such as India, Europe, and the Far East. The decision to introduce the surcharge stems from the disruption in the global fuel supply, notably around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world's fuel transit is compromised.

