Poland's Investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's Trafficking Links

Polish prosecutors have announced an investigation into potential human trafficking in connection with the late Jeffrey Epstein, targeting activities between 2009 and 2019. They aim to work with France and Sweden to gather crucial evidence.

Epstein's connections to influential figures in politics, finance, and academia have been exposed by the U.S. Justice Department's document release. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the investigation also examines potential ties between Epstein and Russian intelligence.

The investigation alleges that women and girls were recruited under false pretenses for work abroad, only to be exploited sexually. Daniel Siad, a model scout, is linked to Epstein's associate Jean-Luc Brunel, and reportedly traveled through Central Europe scouting for models.

(With inputs from agencies.)