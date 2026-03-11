Bihar Government Tackles LPG Supply Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict
The Bihar government, with support from the Centre, is addressing a shortage of LPG cylinders due to supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis. Measures include increasing production and curbing black marketing, while a 10% production rise and reallocating gas resources aim to stabilize the situation.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced collaborative efforts with the central government to ensure a stable supply of LPG cylinders amidst current shortages due to the West Asia conflict.
The central government has introduced guidelines to manage the situation, including a 10% increase in domestic LPG production and prioritizing LPG over other natural gas sectors. This response comes as 30% of India's gas supply was disrupted.
State and national officials are working to prevent black marketing and hoarding. Protests erupted in Patna, and industry groups have communicated concerns to the government, seeking resolution and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
