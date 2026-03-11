Bihar Government Tackles LPG Supply Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced collaborative efforts with the central government to ensure a stable supply of LPG cylinders amidst current shortages due to the West Asia conflict.

The central government has introduced guidelines to manage the situation, including a 10% increase in domestic LPG production and prioritizing LPG over other natural gas sectors. This response comes as 30% of India's gas supply was disrupted.

State and national officials are working to prevent black marketing and hoarding. Protests erupted in Patna, and industry groups have communicated concerns to the government, seeking resolution and transparency.

