Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Fuel Black Marketing Amidst West Asia Tensions

The Uttar Pradesh government is on high alert against rumours and potential black marketing of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to enforce strict monitoring. Inspections from Noida to Gorakhpur are underway to curb hoarding. The intervention comes amid increased tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Government of Uttar Pradesh has heightened its alert status against rumours and the potential black marketing of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure strict oversight and action against any violators in the state.

Following these directions, district administrations, alongside supply department teams, are conducting inspections and raids from Noida to Gorakhpur. These efforts aim to deter and detect any hoarding or black marketing activities related to fuel and cooking gas, according to official statements.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia sparking consumer panic buying, enforcement teams are actively monitoring petrol pumps and LPG agencies. Despite concerns, authorities clarify there is no need for panic as monitoring continues, with priority given to those in genuine need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

