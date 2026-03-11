Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Fuel Black Marketing Amidst West Asia Tensions

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has heightened its alert status against rumours and the potential black marketing of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure strict oversight and action against any violators in the state.

Following these directions, district administrations, alongside supply department teams, are conducting inspections and raids from Noida to Gorakhpur. These efforts aim to deter and detect any hoarding or black marketing activities related to fuel and cooking gas, according to official statements.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia sparking consumer panic buying, enforcement teams are actively monitoring petrol pumps and LPG agencies. Despite concerns, authorities clarify there is no need for panic as monitoring continues, with priority given to those in genuine need.

(With inputs from agencies.)