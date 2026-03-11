Rajasthan's Gas Crisis: LPG Shortage Threatens Business Boon

The ongoing West Asia crisis has led to a significant disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, causing ripple effects across various sectors in Rajasthan. Hotels, restaurants, factories, and even the bustling wedding industry are grappling with operational challenges as they face a shortage of essential gas resources.

State officials assure that domestic consumers continue to receive uninterrupted gas supplies, yet businesses heavily reliant on commercial LPG cylinders report significant difficulties in sustaining operations. In a state known for its vibrant wedding season and extensive culinary culture, the shortage threatens to escalate costs and disrupt normal activities, as highlighted by industry insiders.

Amid political blame games, there are calls for immediate intervention to curb potential adverse impacts on the state's economy. The crisis not only affects local businesses but also raises concerns about broader economic repercussions, particularly in essential sectors like hospitality, manufacturing, and tourism.

