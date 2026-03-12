Mexican Electoral Reform Blocked Amid Power Concentration Concerns

On Wednesday, a proposed electoral reform by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was rejected in Congress, sparking concerns about potential power concentration within the ruling party.

The proposal garnered 259 votes in favor versus 234 against, falling short of the supermajority needed for constitutional amendments. This came after significant allies like the Green Party and the Labor Party decided not to support the initiative.

The reform, introduced in February, was intended to strengthen democracy, cut electoral costs, and increase citizen participation by reducing Senate seats and ramping up oversight of electoral bodies. Pablo Gomez noted Mexico's electoral expenses will reach $3.55 billion in 2024.

