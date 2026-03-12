Left Menu

Attempted Assassination Rocks Jammu: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Targeted

A shocking assassination attempt on former CM Farooq Abdullah in Jammu prompts condemnation from Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra. Abdullah narrowly escaped when fired upon while leaving an event. The incident raises security concerns, with Karra emphasizing accountability and the need for stable safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:12 IST
Attempted Assassination Rocks Jammu: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Targeted
Tariq Hameed Karra
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was the target of an assassination attempt late Wednesday night in Jammu. According to sources, a gunman fired at Abdullah as he exited a marriage function, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra has denounced the attack, demanding accountability from those responsible for maintaining law and order. In a statement, Karra described the incident as a deeply disturbing reflection of the region's security situation.

Karra's call for accountability comes amid revelations that the assailant, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, had harbored intentions of targeting Abdullah for two decades. This incident has intensified concerns about rising criminal activity and the responsibility of the administration to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026