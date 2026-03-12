Attempted Assassination Rocks Jammu: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Targeted
A shocking assassination attempt on former CM Farooq Abdullah in Jammu prompts condemnation from Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra. Abdullah narrowly escaped when fired upon while leaving an event. The incident raises security concerns, with Karra emphasizing accountability and the need for stable safety measures.
In a startling turn of events, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was the target of an assassination attempt late Wednesday night in Jammu. According to sources, a gunman fired at Abdullah as he exited a marriage function, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra has denounced the attack, demanding accountability from those responsible for maintaining law and order. In a statement, Karra described the incident as a deeply disturbing reflection of the region's security situation.
Karra's call for accountability comes amid revelations that the assailant, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, had harbored intentions of targeting Abdullah for two decades. This incident has intensified concerns about rising criminal activity and the responsibility of the administration to prevent further violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
