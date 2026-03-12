Turmoil in the Gulf: Maersk's Response Amid Iranian Conflict

Amid escalating conflicts in the Gulf region, shipping giant Maersk is taking proactive steps to redistribute fuel for its vessels. The Iranian war has critically disrupted maritime fuel supplies, with the continent-straddling carrier seeing 10 vessels stranded in the volatile Gulf waters.

The global transport network faces another hit as attacks in the Middle East target both oil tankers and container ships. In a recent incident, drones struck oil facilities at the Port of Salalah in Oman, prompting Maersk to halt operations temporarily. The fallout from these attacks, including on Japan-flagged vessels, continues to threaten crucial shipping lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these tensions, Maersk has suspended bookings across several Middle Eastern nations while focusing efforts on ensuring the transportation of essential goods. Adding surcharges to cover rising fuel costs, Maersk remains committed to navigating these operational challenges to maintain its service network.

(With inputs from agencies.)