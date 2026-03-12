Turmoil in the Gulf: Maersk's Response Amid Iranian Conflict
Maersk is redistributing fuel for its ships as Iran's conflict disrupts maritime fuel flow in the Middle East. With several ships stranded and operations paused due to attacks, Maersk prioritizes critical shipments and adds surcharges. The conflict affects major shipping routes and fuel supplies in the Gulf.
Amid escalating conflicts in the Gulf region, shipping giant Maersk is taking proactive steps to redistribute fuel for its vessels. The Iranian war has critically disrupted maritime fuel supplies, with the continent-straddling carrier seeing 10 vessels stranded in the volatile Gulf waters.
The global transport network faces another hit as attacks in the Middle East target both oil tankers and container ships. In a recent incident, drones struck oil facilities at the Port of Salalah in Oman, prompting Maersk to halt operations temporarily. The fallout from these attacks, including on Japan-flagged vessels, continues to threaten crucial shipping lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Amid these tensions, Maersk has suspended bookings across several Middle Eastern nations while focusing efforts on ensuring the transportation of essential goods. Adding surcharges to cover rising fuel costs, Maersk remains committed to navigating these operational challenges to maintain its service network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
