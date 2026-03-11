Left Menu

Israel's Fiscal Tightrope Amidst War Spending: Balancing Defence and Economic Risks

The Bank of Israel warns the government on maintaining disciplined fiscal management while funding the air war against Iran. The cabinet has approved a revised 2026 budget, raising defence spending significantly. The central bank cautions against non-essential budget allocations that may not support long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:45 IST
Israel's Fiscal Tightrope Amidst War Spending: Balancing Defence and Economic Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Israel on Wednesday urged the government to exercise 'careful fiscal management' as it finances the ongoing air war against Iran. This caution comes amid broader economic considerations, emphasizing the necessity of allocating resources primarily for war-related expenses.

Israel's cabinet recently approved a 2026 budget revision, boosting defence expenditure by 32 billion shekels ($10.3 billion), raising the budget deficit target to 5.1% of GDP. Total spending is slated to hit 699 billion shekels, necessitating a 3% cut in civilian spending to manage the increased defence budget.

The central bank has advised that the war budget should not include items unrelated to long-term economic growth or tax reductions. This advisory highlights concerns over potential economic risks due to the geopolitical tensions. The revised budget still requires parliamentary approval by March's end to avoid triggering new elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026