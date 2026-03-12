Trump's Trade Tactics: New Investigations Loom

The Trump administration announced a fresh trade investigation into foreign manufacturing on Wednesday, following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the previous tariffs declared under an economic emergency. The new efforts aim to replace lost revenues by exploring different tariff laws, with a focus on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The administration's move seeks to protect American jobs and has stirred anticipation of renewed economic tensions. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the goal remains consistent while tools may vary. The investigation will scrutinize foreign policies and practices that potentially give businesses an advantage over US competitors.

This probe encompasses countries like China, the European Union, and others. Issues such as digital service taxes and labor practices are under consideration. The pressure is on, as current tariffs on foreign goods are set to expire, and new strategies are required to replace them effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)