Escalating Tensions in Gulf Waters: A Surge in Maritime Attacks

Recent explosive-laden boat attacks on fuel tankers in Iraqi waters have intensified tensions between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces. These incidents, including a projectile strike on a Thai vessel, have led to increased risks in the Gulf region, impacting global oil prices and shipping operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 06:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of maritime hostilities, Iranian explosive-laden boats are suspected of attacking fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, killing a crew member and igniting fires. This marks a notable increase in hostilities between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces, pushing the count of ships attacked in the region to at least 16.

The situation has led to disruptions in the shipping lanes of the Gulf and the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil transportation. Global oil prices have surged to levels not seen since 2022 due to the heightened tensions. The latest incidents involve the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros, both hit by projectile strikes while carrying fuel cargoes.

The U.S. has yet to provide continuous naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz, citing high risks, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued threats to target passing ships. The continuous attacks and the recent strike on a Thai vessel underscore the precarious nature of the current maritime security environment in the region.

