Global Tensions Surge Amid Escalating Oil Prices and Middle East Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran has issued a stark warning that global oil prices could surge to $200 a barrel. This warning follows intensified military operations by U.S. and Israeli forces, which have already resulted in approximately 2,000 fatalities.

The International Energy Agency has proposed a massive release of strategic reserves to counteract one of the most severe oil shocks since the 1970s, as global markets reel from the ongoing conflict's reverberations.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains precariously blockaded, affecting oil supply and transport. Meanwhile, the G7 nations contemplate security measures to ensure safe passage through this critical waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)