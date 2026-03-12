Left Menu

U.S. Oil Reserve Release to Tackle Supply Shocks from Middle East Conflict

The U.S. will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve to stabilize soaring prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This release is part of a wider 400 million barrel release by the International Energy Agency. The release aims to address market disruptions.

Updated: 12-03-2026 05:26 IST
The United States is set to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to counteract the skyrocketing prices due to recent supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this initiative on Wednesday.

This significant release is part of a larger plan by the International Energy Agency, which involves a total of 400 million barrels among its 32 member nations. The distribution is expected to commence next week and span approximately 120 days.

The geopolitical tensions have had severe repercussions on global markets, particularly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to halt oil shipments from the Gulf if U.S. and Israeli hostilities persist. While President Donald Trump acknowledged the reallocation of reserves, plans to replenish with 200 million barrels within the year are in place.

