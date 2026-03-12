Left Menu

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: Paving the Way for Public Participation in Highway Infrastructure

The Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, backed by the National Highways Authority of India, has seen its IPO fully subscribed on the second day. With institutional and retail investors showing strong interest, the offering aims to enhance public involvement in highway infrastructure development while unlocking the monetization potential of National Highway assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: Paving the Way for Public Participation in Highway Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust saw its initial public offering fully subscribed on just the second day of bidding, exceeding expectations with bids for 22,30,37,100 units against the 21,33,33,150 units available, according to NSE data.

The Rs 6,000 crore IPO saw robust participation from various investor segments. The segment for other investors was subscribed 1.56 times, while institutional investors accounted for 62 percent of the subscriptions. Raajmarg Infra raised Rs 1,728 crore from anchor investors, including notable names such as LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Bajaj Life Insurance.

This IPO marks a significant step in encouraging public engagement in the growth of National Highway infrastructure. By launching a public InvIT, the initiative seeks to unlock the monetization potential of these assets, targeting retail and domestic investors with a high-quality, long-term investment opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026