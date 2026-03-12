Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: Paving the Way for Public Participation in Highway Infrastructure

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust saw its initial public offering fully subscribed on just the second day of bidding, exceeding expectations with bids for 22,30,37,100 units against the 21,33,33,150 units available, according to NSE data.

The Rs 6,000 crore IPO saw robust participation from various investor segments. The segment for other investors was subscribed 1.56 times, while institutional investors accounted for 62 percent of the subscriptions. Raajmarg Infra raised Rs 1,728 crore from anchor investors, including notable names such as LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Bajaj Life Insurance.

This IPO marks a significant step in encouraging public engagement in the growth of National Highway infrastructure. By launching a public InvIT, the initiative seeks to unlock the monetization potential of these assets, targeting retail and domestic investors with a high-quality, long-term investment opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)