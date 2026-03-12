Fuel Frenzy: Panic Buying Disrupts Economy Amid Imaginary Crisis

Nationwide panic buying has ensued over baseless rumors of a fuel shortage due to the West Asia crisis. Despite government assurances of sufficient supplies, petrol stations and LPG outlets are witnessing long queues, impacting daily operations across industries.

The Uttarakhand government has prioritized gas cylinder distribution to hospitals and educational institutions, while managing potential alternatives. Meanwhile, eateries, reliant on commercial LPG, are facing operational disruptions as input costs soar.

Authorities are vigilant against misinformation, with police monitoring gas agencies and cracking down on black marketing. In Kolkata, wedding catering costs may rise amid LPG supply concerns, as planners grapple with potential stockouts ahead of upcoming ceremonies.

