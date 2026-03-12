Left Menu

Fuel Frenzy: Panic Buying Disrupts Economy Amid Imaginary Crisis

Amid unfounded fears of a fuel shortage sparked by the West Asia crisis, people across India are panic buying petrol and LPG, disrupting the operations of restaurants and schools. Governments and police are taking measures to dispel rumors and black marketing, as commercial sectors face increasing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nationwide panic buying has ensued over baseless rumors of a fuel shortage due to the West Asia crisis. Despite government assurances of sufficient supplies, petrol stations and LPG outlets are witnessing long queues, impacting daily operations across industries.

The Uttarakhand government has prioritized gas cylinder distribution to hospitals and educational institutions, while managing potential alternatives. Meanwhile, eateries, reliant on commercial LPG, are facing operational disruptions as input costs soar.

Authorities are vigilant against misinformation, with police monitoring gas agencies and cracking down on black marketing. In Kolkata, wedding catering costs may rise amid LPG supply concerns, as planners grapple with potential stockouts ahead of upcoming ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

