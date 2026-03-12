Left Menu

LPG Shortage Cripples Delhi's Food Sector: Restaurants and Vendors at a Standstill

A shortage of LPG in Delhi has forced restaurants and small eateries to halt operations. The disruption has impacted businesses and caused anxiety among workers who rely on their daily earnings. Both restaurants and street vendors are grappling with this crisis, hoping for regular supplies to resume soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST
LPG Shortage Cripples Delhi's Food Sector: Restaurants and Vendors at a Standstill
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to Delhi's bustling food sector, numerous restaurants and eateries have been forced to shut down operations temporarily due to an acute shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The glitch is affecting not just business owners but also workers dependent on these establishments for daily income.

The crisis has struck a variety of outlets including Boheme Cafe Bar in Karol Bagh and Tadka Rani branches across the city. As LPG deliveries remain delayed, the economic strain on business operators is mounting, with losses already amounting to lakhs. Employees face mental health stress worrying about job security.

This disruption does not spare small businesses or street food vendors, each struggling without the fuel required for daily operations. Rising costs of alternative LPG cylinders exacerbate these challenges, compelling operators to press for expedited resupply to restore normalcy in Delhi's food sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026