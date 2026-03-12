LPG Shortage Cripples Delhi's Food Sector: Restaurants and Vendors at a Standstill

In a significant blow to Delhi's bustling food sector, numerous restaurants and eateries have been forced to shut down operations temporarily due to an acute shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The glitch is affecting not just business owners but also workers dependent on these establishments for daily income.

The crisis has struck a variety of outlets including Boheme Cafe Bar in Karol Bagh and Tadka Rani branches across the city. As LPG deliveries remain delayed, the economic strain on business operators is mounting, with losses already amounting to lakhs. Employees face mental health stress worrying about job security.

This disruption does not spare small businesses or street food vendors, each struggling without the fuel required for daily operations. Rising costs of alternative LPG cylinders exacerbate these challenges, compelling operators to press for expedited resupply to restore normalcy in Delhi's food sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)