Space Missions, Cosmic Film, and Glacier Expeditions: Current Science Ventures

Russia has successfully sent two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station, marking a significant occasion with the presence of NASA and Russia's space agency chiefs. The crew, which includes U.S. astronaut Anil Menon along with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Simultaneously, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has initiated an ambitious project to document the universe. Located in Coquimbo, the observatory will undertake a decade-long survey of the night sky, capturing its vastness under some of the darkest skies atop the Andes Mountains.

A separate endeavor sees an international team setting sail toward Greenland aboard the polar research ship RSS David Attenborough. Their mission is to understand how Greenland's melting glaciers could impact a critical Atlantic Ocean current, amid recent record-breaking heatwaves in Europe that have stressed infrastructure and increased mortality rates.