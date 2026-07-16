Space Missions, Cosmic Film, and Glacier Expeditions: Current Science Ventures

Russia resumes space missions with international crew, including an American astronaut, heading to the International Space Station. Meanwhile, Chile's Rubin Observatory has started a decade-long project to film the universe. In Greenland, scientists are investigating the potential climate impact of melting glaciers on a major Atlantic Ocean current.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:29 IST
Space Missions, Cosmic Film, and Glacier Expeditions: Current Science Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has successfully sent two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station, marking a significant occasion with the presence of NASA and Russia's space agency chiefs. The crew, which includes U.S. astronaut Anil Menon along with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Simultaneously, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has initiated an ambitious project to document the universe. Located in Coquimbo, the observatory will undertake a decade-long survey of the night sky, capturing its vastness under some of the darkest skies atop the Andes Mountains.

A separate endeavor sees an international team setting sail toward Greenland aboard the polar research ship RSS David Attenborough. Their mission is to understand how Greenland's melting glaciers could impact a critical Atlantic Ocean current, amid recent record-breaking heatwaves in Europe that have stressed infrastructure and increased mortality rates.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026