In a recent statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, asserted that ships can safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz by cooperating with the Iranian navy. This stance was reported by the Mehr news agency.

The spokesperson highlighted a pivotal shift in regional maritime strategy, underscoring that the conditions before February 28, marking the beginning of a new Iranian conflict, cannot be revisited. The episode has illuminated the crucial strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for Iran and neighboring countries.

Baghaei stressed that the safety of the strait has become a shared concern among regional players, suggesting a collective understanding of its vital role in international navigation and energy supplies.

