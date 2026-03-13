Panama Canal Plans Major Infrastructure Expansion with Ports and Gas Pipeline by 2031
The Panama Canal Authority is poised to award contracts for new ports and a gas pipeline by June 2027. The projects, involving a $2.6 billion investment for ports and up to $8 billion for the pipeline, seek to enhance the canal's operational capacity by 2031.
In a strategic development move, the Panama Canal Authority announced plans to award contracts for constructing two new port terminals and a gas pipeline by June 2027. This announcement was made by Rafael Pirro, a development officer at the canal, during an event on Thursday.
The port terminals, located on the Atlantic and Pacific sides, come with a $2.6 billion investment and are expected to be operational by 2030. The gas pipeline, with a projected investment ranging between $4 billion and $8 billion, aims to enhance transfer capacity to up to 397,500 cubic meters per day by 2031.
As the world's second busiest interoceanic waterway, the Panama Canal is gearing up to begin dialogues with potential stakeholders in June and will start accepting proposals by March 2027, marking a significant enhancement in its infrastructure growth strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
