Wall Street Stumbles as Oil Surges and Credit Sector Worries Rise

Wall Street's major indexes declined as oil prices surged, stoking inflation fears and spreading anxiety in the private credit sector. Iranian strikes impacted global markets, while financial stocks and the private credit market faced scrutiny. Economic uncertainties remain amid escalating geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:04 IST
On Thursday, Wall Street's key indexes fell by around 1%. This downturn was mainly driven by plummeting financial stocks, as rising oil prices approached $100 a barrel, reigniting inflation concerns and unsettling the private credit market. Investors are increasingly wary of the potential credit sector jitters.

Crude oil prices surged following the setting ablaze of two tankers in Iraqi waters, reportedly by Iranian forces. These incidents are part of broader hostilities affecting oil and transport infrastructures in the Middle East. The Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suggested keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.

The tensions saw a ripple effect on S&P 500 airline stocks, which dropped 3.4% due to heightened fuel costs. Cruise operators also declined by more than 2.5%. In contrast, energy firms like Occidental and ConocoPhillips enjoyed gains. Enhanced scrutiny on the $2 trillion private credit market persists, especially following recent credit issues.

