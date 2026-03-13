India-US Trade Talks: The Path to a Mutually Beneficial Agreement
India and the US continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement despite the recent US Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs. Both sides assure progress, with chief negotiators engaging actively. Section 301 trade investigations initiated by the US against multiple economies, including India, highlight ongoing trade complexities.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States remain steadfast in their discussions on crafting a bilateral trade agreement, according to the commerce ministry's latest statement.
Recently postponed talks were planned to finalize the pact's legal text, disrupted by a Supreme Court decision nullifying tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration. Despite speculations, officials insist the negotiations persist unchanged.
The U.S. Trade Representative initiated new Section 301 investigations against 16 economies, including India. This adds to the overarching complexities India faces in establishing preferential access to the U.S. market amidst fluctuating tariff scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)