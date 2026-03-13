Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: The Path to a Mutually Beneficial Agreement

India and the US continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement despite the recent US Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs. Both sides assure progress, with chief negotiators engaging actively. Section 301 trade investigations initiated by the US against multiple economies, including India, highlight ongoing trade complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST
India-US Trade Talks: The Path to a Mutually Beneficial Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States remain steadfast in their discussions on crafting a bilateral trade agreement, according to the commerce ministry's latest statement.

Recently postponed talks were planned to finalize the pact's legal text, disrupted by a Supreme Court decision nullifying tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration. Despite speculations, officials insist the negotiations persist unchanged.

The U.S. Trade Representative initiated new Section 301 investigations against 16 economies, including India. This adds to the overarching complexities India faces in establishing preferential access to the U.S. market amidst fluctuating tariff scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026