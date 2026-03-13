India-US Trade Talks: The Path to a Mutually Beneficial Agreement

India and the United States remain steadfast in their discussions on crafting a bilateral trade agreement, according to the commerce ministry's latest statement.

Recently postponed talks were planned to finalize the pact's legal text, disrupted by a Supreme Court decision nullifying tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration. Despite speculations, officials insist the negotiations persist unchanged.

The U.S. Trade Representative initiated new Section 301 investigations against 16 economies, including India. This adds to the overarching complexities India faces in establishing preferential access to the U.S. market amidst fluctuating tariff scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)