PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Tourism and Hospitality Sector Faces Crisis Amid Cooking Gas Shortage
Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Promoting Investments and Tourism
Audit Reveals Cracks in Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Blueprint
Impact of LPG Rationing on Himachal Pradesh's Households and Tourism
Pioneering Paths: Eco-Friendly Tourism Boosts Arunachal Pradesh