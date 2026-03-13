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Siddaramaiah Vows Lifelong Dedication to Politics Amid Leadership Tug-of-War

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted his commitment to politics 'till his last breath,' emphasizing his intent to continue serving the people. He urged support for his son, Yathindra, highlighting their service to Varuna constituency. This comes amid leadership contestation with his deputy, D K Shivakumar, over the Chief Minister position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:58 IST
Siddaramaiah Vows Lifelong Dedication to Politics Amid Leadership Tug-of-War
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his unwavering dedication to politics, declaring his commitment to serve the public until his 'last breath.' Addressing a gathering, Siddaramaiah acknowledged his son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, as a key political figure in the Varuna assembly segment.

He vowed continued service to the people, while expressing confidence in Yathindra's ability to handle day-to-day affairs and garner political support. Siddaramaiah credited his political ascent, including two tenures as Chief Minister and drafting 17 Budgets, to the Varuna constituency's support.

These remarks come amid ongoing power tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, amidst speculation of a leadership change following an alleged 'power-sharing agreement' after the 2023 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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