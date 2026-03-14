Man's Risky Climb Ends in Tragedy at Ranchi Station
A man named Masko Oraon sustained severe burn injuries after climbing onto a train's roof at Ranchi station and coming into contact with a high-voltage overhead wire. He was treated at RIMS for injuries covering 60% of his body. The incident's motive remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
An unusual incident occurred at Ranchi railway station when a man, identified as 28-year-old Masko Oraon, climbed onto the roof of a train on platform number 2.
He came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire carrying approximately 25,000 volts. The unfortunate encounter left Oraon with severe burn injuries, covering around 60% of his body.
Authorities swiftly transported him to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment. Sub-inspector Sohan Lal confirmed the incident, noting that the reason behind Oraon's perilous climb remains unclear.
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