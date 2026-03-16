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Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Response to West Asia Challenges

India's Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal, highlights logistics challenges impacting trade with West Asia amidst ongoing conflict. Despite potential trade disruptions, efforts are underway to maintain flows. Monitoring mechanisms and reforms aim to alleviate issues, while trade remedies are initiated. Export facilitation measures promise improved compliance and extended support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:31 IST
Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Response to West Asia Challenges
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the conflict in West Asia extends into its third week, Rajesh Agrawal, India's Commerce Secretary, has highlighted emerging logistical challenges that could impact trade between India and the region. Air cargo, in particular, is facing significant hurdles due to flight disruptions, Agrawal noted on Monday.

He warned that these disruptions might adversely affect trade flows, as West Asia heavily relies on Indian imports across several categories. Both sides are proactively engaged in formulating solutions to mitigate these issues, ensuring that trade channels remain as operational as possible.

To monitor and address these challenges swiftly, the government has instituted a mechanism involving an interministerial group under the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. This group meets daily to ensure responsiveness to unfolding events. Meanwhile, recent government trade data reveals continued efforts in trade remedies and facilitation, with investigations and findings concerning imports from China. Export facilitation measures, including automatic bank account verifications and duty exemption reforms, demonstrate the government's commitment to supporting Indian exporters in these uncertain times.

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