Twenty20 Unveils Candidates for Assembly Election

Twenty20, which recently joined forces with the NDA, has declared its candidates for three constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The announcement was made by Sabu M Jacob, the president of Twenty20 and head of the Kitex Group.

The party has fielded film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar for the Thrikkakara constituency. Sunny Thomas will contest from Thiruvambady in the Kozhikode district, while Ravi Kulangara is Twenty20's candidate for Thrikkarippur in Kasaragod district.

Previously, the party announced former Congress leader Babu Divakaran for the Kunnathunad seat. Further announcements of candidates for additional Assembly seats are expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)