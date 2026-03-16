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Twenty20 Unveils Candidates for Assembly Election

Twenty20, recently aligned with the NDA, announced candidates for three Assembly constituencies ahead of the state election on April 9. The party, linked to the Kitex textile company, revealed candidates for Thrikkakara, Thiruvambady, and Thrikkarippur, with more announcements expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST
Twenty20 Unveils Candidates for Assembly Election
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Twenty20, which recently joined forces with the NDA, has declared its candidates for three constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The announcement was made by Sabu M Jacob, the president of Twenty20 and head of the Kitex Group.

The party has fielded film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar for the Thrikkakara constituency. Sunny Thomas will contest from Thiruvambady in the Kozhikode district, while Ravi Kulangara is Twenty20's candidate for Thrikkarippur in Kasaragod district.

Previously, the party announced former Congress leader Babu Divakaran for the Kunnathunad seat. Further announcements of candidates for additional Assembly seats are expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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