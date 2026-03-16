Marginal Decline in Unemployment Rates: February 2026 PLFS Report
The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report reveals a slight decline in the overall unemployment rate from January to February 2026. The report highlights decreases in urban and rural female unemployment, but male unemployment rates remain stable. Labour force participation rates also show marginal improvements, particularly among rural females.
- Country:
- India
In February 2026, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reported a marginal decline in the overall unemployment rate to 4.9 per cent, down from 5 per cent in January. Urban unemployment decreased to 6.6 per cent, while rural rates remained stable at 4.2 per cent.
Female unemployment saw notable improvements with rural rates dropping to 4.0 per cent and urban rates to 8.7 per cent, down from January figures. However, male unemployment remained stable at 4.8 per cent.
Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) saw slight increases, especially among rural females. The PLFS, a vital data source from the National Statistics Office, emphasized these changes based on its revised survey methodology.