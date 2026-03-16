Marginal Decline in Unemployment Rates: February 2026 PLFS Report

In February 2026, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reported a marginal decline in the overall unemployment rate to 4.9 per cent, down from 5 per cent in January. Urban unemployment decreased to 6.6 per cent, while rural rates remained stable at 4.2 per cent.

Female unemployment saw notable improvements with rural rates dropping to 4.0 per cent and urban rates to 8.7 per cent, down from January figures. However, male unemployment remained stable at 4.8 per cent.

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) saw slight increases, especially among rural females. The PLFS, a vital data source from the National Statistics Office, emphasized these changes based on its revised survey methodology.