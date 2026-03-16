Left Menu

Marginal Decline in Unemployment Rates: February 2026 PLFS Report

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report reveals a slight decline in the overall unemployment rate from January to February 2026. The report highlights decreases in urban and rural female unemployment, but male unemployment rates remain stable. Labour force participation rates also show marginal improvements, particularly among rural females.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:52 IST
Marginal Decline in Unemployment Rates: February 2026 PLFS Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February 2026, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reported a marginal decline in the overall unemployment rate to 4.9 per cent, down from 5 per cent in January. Urban unemployment decreased to 6.6 per cent, while rural rates remained stable at 4.2 per cent.

Female unemployment saw notable improvements with rural rates dropping to 4.0 per cent and urban rates to 8.7 per cent, down from January figures. However, male unemployment remained stable at 4.8 per cent.

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) saw slight increases, especially among rural females. The PLFS, a vital data source from the National Statistics Office, emphasized these changes based on its revised survey methodology.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026