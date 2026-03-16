Delhi's Air Quality Improves: CAQM Lifts Stage-I GRAP Restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) following a noticeable improvement in air quality. As of Monday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered at 119, indicating a moderate level of air quality. This decision comes with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicting similar conditions in the coming days.

Despite the positive turn, CAQM has stressed that all state and National Capital Territory of Delhi agencies continue adhering to existing guidelines and dust mitigation measures. According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, GRAP serves as an emergency mechanism to tackle deteriorating air quality across NCR. It's a comprehensive plan, informed by scientific data and stakeholder consultations, that unites various agencies in combating this recurring environmental issue.

The CAQM has also announced plans to amplify public engagement, transitioning the focus from reactive seasonal efforts to year-long education and behavioural changes. A framework urging the rollout of target-specific Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns has been developed to address region-specific pollution sources. These campaigns will deploy a multi-channel strategy, encompassing print, electronic, and social media, to engage with various community stakeholders such as Resident Welfare Associations, farmer groups, and transport unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)