Left Menu

India and US Stride Towards Progressive Trade Accord Amid New Tariff Investigations

India maintains its engagement with the US to secure a mutually beneficial trade agreement despite ongoing tariff consultations and investigations. The recent removal of US tariffs on Indian exports and an interim trade agreement framework are notable developments in the evolving trade relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST
India and US Stride Towards Progressive Trade Accord Amid New Tariff Investigations
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to engage with the United States to secure a trade agreement designed to be mutually beneficial, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed this week. At a recent media briefing, Agrawal announced that a joint statement regarding a new trade deal with the US was made public on February 7.

The joint statement follows the US decision to remove the additional 25% ad-valorem tariffs on certain Indian exports on February 7, 2026, which were previously justified by India's imports of Russian oil, said Agrawal. This move aligns with a US Supreme Court decision on February 20, 2026, which rendered previous reciprocal tariffs invalid.

Meanwhile, the US has opted to impose fresh 10% tariffs on certain global products under Section 122 of the Trade Act, 1974. Reports suggest that both nations are proactively working towards a comprehensive trade agreement once a new global tariff architecture is in place. Earlier speculations suggested that an interim agreement might be signed as soon as March.

The Commerce Ministry, amid speculations of stalled talks, reaffirmed that both India and the United States remain committed to finalizing a trade agreement. Last month, both countries outlined a framework for an Interim Agreement, underscoring their commitment to expanded trade discussions initiated in February 2025 by Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.

A new development sees the Trump administration launching investigations into alleged "unfair trade practices" by 16 major trading allies, including India. The move comes after a recent US Supreme Court decision deemed previous tariffs illegal, and fresh tariffs could impact several nations including China, India, and the European Union by summer.

The ongoing investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 could lead to further punitive actions. Officials aim to increase bilateral trade value to USD 500 billion by 2030, significantly elevating the current trade figure of USD 191 billion.

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026