Tata Motors to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs

In a strategic move to mitigate rising costs, Tata Motors is set to increase the prices of its commercial vehicle lineup by up to 1.5%, effective April 1. The decision comes as the company grapples with escalating commodity prices and other input costs.

According to a regulatory filing, the magnitude of the price adjustment will differ depending on each model and variant. Tata Motors, a key player in India's automotive sector, is part of the sprawling USD 180 billion Tata Group conglomerate.

Tata Motors shares reflected a positive market response, closing 2.82% higher at Rs 437.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)