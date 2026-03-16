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Tata Motors to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs

Tata Motors announced on Monday that it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1. The price hike aims to partially counteract the soaring costs of commodities and other inputs. The extent of the increase varies based on the model and variant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:07 IST
Tata Motors to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs
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In a strategic move to mitigate rising costs, Tata Motors is set to increase the prices of its commercial vehicle lineup by up to 1.5%, effective April 1. The decision comes as the company grapples with escalating commodity prices and other input costs.

According to a regulatory filing, the magnitude of the price adjustment will differ depending on each model and variant. Tata Motors, a key player in India's automotive sector, is part of the sprawling USD 180 billion Tata Group conglomerate.

Tata Motors shares reflected a positive market response, closing 2.82% higher at Rs 437.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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