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Honoring Pioneers: Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Awards for Medical Excellence

The Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation's third Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards honored outstanding contributions by healthcare professionals in India, awarding INR 90 lakhs. Celebrating Shri Sitaram Jaipuria's birth centenary, the event focused on advances and challenges in healthcare, emphasizing excellence in patient care, research, and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:14 IST
Honoring Pioneers: Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Awards for Medical Excellence
Winners of the healthcare awards along with Governing Council and Jury of Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
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The Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation marked a significant milestone with the third edition of its Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, commemorating the birth centenary of its namesake. This event recognized the exceptional contributions of medical professionals across India, with financial awards totaling INR 90 lakhs.

Held in New Delhi, the awards were part of a day-long symposium focusing on pressing health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiometabolic diseases. The symposium, in memory of Shri Sitaram Jaipuria, gathered top healthcare minds to explore innovations in the sector, culminating in the awards ceremony.

Acknowledging leaders in clinical practice, rural health, and specialized treatments, the awards celebrate those who've made significant impacts on patient care. As Ashok Jaipuria noted, these healthcare warriors continue to improve lives with dedication and excellence, embodying the humanitarian spirit his father championed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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