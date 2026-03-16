Honoring Pioneers: Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Awards for Medical Excellence

The Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation marked a significant milestone with the third edition of its Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, commemorating the birth centenary of its namesake. This event recognized the exceptional contributions of medical professionals across India, with financial awards totaling INR 90 lakhs.

Held in New Delhi, the awards were part of a day-long symposium focusing on pressing health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiometabolic diseases. The symposium, in memory of Shri Sitaram Jaipuria, gathered top healthcare minds to explore innovations in the sector, culminating in the awards ceremony.

Acknowledging leaders in clinical practice, rural health, and specialized treatments, the awards celebrate those who've made significant impacts on patient care. As Ashok Jaipuria noted, these healthcare warriors continue to improve lives with dedication and excellence, embodying the humanitarian spirit his father championed.

(With inputs from agencies.)