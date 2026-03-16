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LPG Cylinder Shortage Triggers Workforce Migration in Auto Sector

The auto component sector is grappling with workforce migration due to an LPG cylinder shortage. This shortage is causing difficulties in cooking facilities and may impact production levels. ACMA is urging government interventions to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and to maintain production and export levels despite geopolitical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:19 IST
LPG Cylinder Shortage Triggers Workforce Migration in Auto Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The auto component manufacturing industry is facing challenges due to an LPG cylinder shortage that is causing workforce migrations. Workers are heading to their native places as cooking becomes difficult, with many canteen facilities shutting down, according to ACMA on Monday.

While the current scenario is not as dire as the COVID pandemic, there is fear of escalation if the situation persists. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) emphasized the industry's significance, representing over 1,064 manufacturers that contribute significantly to the sector's turnover.

ACMA's request for government action includes ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LPG for MSME units or providing a transition period to alternate fuels amid government policy changes. This plea comes as supply challenges grow due to global geopolitical conflicts, threatening the industry's performance in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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