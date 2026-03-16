BJP Accuses Congress and SP of Panic Politics Over LPG Availability
The BJP has accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of spreading misinformation about domestic LPG cylinder availability for political gain. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleges the opposition is creating panic to trigger black marketing, while asserting there is no actual shortage of LPG for domestic consumers.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong critique against the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of spreading lies about the availability of domestic LPG cylinders. According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, the opposition parties are inciting panic for political and commercial gains.
Poonawalla alleged that prominent figures of Congress and SP are utilizing the tactic of 'panic to profit,' pointing out attempts to falsely communicate crises during the COVID-19 pandemic and now with LPG availability. He accused the parties of engaging in practices that lead to black marketing of gas cylinders.
Reaffirming the government's supply stability, Poonawalla stated that there is no LPG shortage for domestic consumers. Further backed by BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla, the leadership insists that prioritization has ensured consistent domestic supply, dismissing opposition claims as baseless misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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