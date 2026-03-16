UniCredit Pressures Commerzbank for Merger with Strategic Stake Increase

In a bold strategic move, Italy's UniCredit has increased its stake in Commerzbank to over 30%, aiming to break an 18-month stalemate over merger discussions. UniCredit's CEO Andrea Orcel told analysts that the time to talk was now.

However, Commerzbank, valuing its independence, has rejected the proposal, citing insufficient terms for discussion and no added shareholder premium. The German government, still owning a 13% stake in Commerzbank, has also expressed strong opposition to the merger.

UniCredit is maneuvering within the confines of German takeover laws and plans to engage key stakeholders, including German politicians. This move is seen as aligning with the European Central Bank's wider efforts to consolidate the banking sector across Europe amid economic pressures.