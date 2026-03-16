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Tariff Tumbles: India's Shifting Trade Dynamics with the US and China

India's exports to the US dipped due to high tariffs, with a trade deficit exceeding $100 billion with China. While US imports surged, Indian exports to China saw significant growth. Tariff changes in the US are expected to alter future trade figures. Import dynamics are shifting globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST
Tariff Tumbles: India's Shifting Trade Dynamics with the US and China
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India experienced a 12.88% decline in its exports to the US in February as high American tariffs took effect, according to recent commerce ministry data. Despite the setback, imports from the US increased significantly by 36.53%, suggesting a complex economic scenario influenced by revisions in trade duties.

During the same period, India managed to boost its exports to China by 32.37% while facing a 30.49% increase in imports, pushing the trade deficit with China past the $100 billion mark. The trends reflect shifting trade dynamics with key global partners.

Globally, India's trade saw varied results, with increases in exports to Germany and others, but declines with countries like the UK and Australia. Swiss gold imports notably surged in February, highlighting shifts in import patterns amid fluctuating international tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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