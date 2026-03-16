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Political Shake-up in Kyrgyzstan: Tashiev's Fall from Power

Kyrgyzstan's tax authority released a video accusing former security chief Kamchybek Tashiev of corruption. Tashiev, previously influential alongside President Sadyr Japarov, allegedly defrauded the state oil and gas company of significant funds. His fall has led to a purge of his allies amidst growing scrutiny from Western countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:40 IST
Political Shake-up in Kyrgyzstan: Tashiev's Fall from Power

The Kyrgyz tax authority has accused former security chief Kamchybek Tashiev of corruption in a newly released video, escalating a political purge that has already uprooted several of his allies.

Tashiev, once considered Kyrgyzstan's second most powerful figure, allegedly defrauded the national oil and gas company of substantial funds. Since his abrupt dismissal in February, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. Although Tashiev has not been formally charged, the implications of these allegations are profound.

This fallout seems to be part of a broader strategy by President Sadyr Japarov's administration to stabilize the nation amid external scrutiny over ties with Russia. Kyrgyzstan, traditionally the most democratic nation in Central Asia, continues to navigate its turbulent political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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