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BJP Triumphs in Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: A Political Milestone

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the BJP and their Independent candidate for a victorious outcome in the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP's nominees, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, alongside the party-supported independent Dilip Ray, secured crucial wins, advancing Odisha's political influence nationally, though official results are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:42 IST
BJP Triumphs in Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: A Political Milestone
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Odisha's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the BJP and its allied Independent candidate for their anticipated success in the Rajya Sabha elections. While the official results await confirmation, this development has been warmly welcomed by the party's leadership.

The BJP's official candidates, Manmohan Samal, head of the party's Odisha unit, and Sujeet Kumar, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, stood victorious in the electoral battle. Meanwhile, former Union minister Dilip Ray, who contested as an Independent backed by the BJP, emerged as a key political figure, benefitting from significant cross-party support.

The Chief Minister highlighted this win as a pivotal step towards realizing a 'Viksit Odisha,' with the increased representation set to bolster Odisha's voice in national matters. The opposition BJD and Congress also saw some members casting their vote for Ray, reflecting possible intra-party dynamics. Official results are expected soon.

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