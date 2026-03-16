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India Post Unveils '24 Speed Post' for Rapid Nationwide Delivery

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to launch a new '24 Speed Post' service ensuring next-day delivery in major Indian cities. This initiative, starting March 17, 2026, aims to enhance India Post's premium express delivery capabilities with features like OTP-based delivery and real-time tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:26 IST
India Post Unveils '24 Speed Post' for Rapid Nationwide Delivery
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  • India

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is poised to launch a groundbreaking new service from the Postal Department called '24 Speed Post'. The service, promising next-day guaranteed delivery, will initially roll out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

According to an official release on Monday, the service will be introduced on March 17, 2026, helmed by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia alongside the Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. This new service aims to cater to urgent and time-sensitive consignments, enhancing India's postal capabilities.

Beyond next-day delivery in its initial cities, '24 Speed Post' along with '48 Speed Post' will offer assured D+1 and D+2 delivery timelines respectively. This will be facilitated by dedicated processing windows and priority air transmission. Additional features include OTP-based secure delivery, end-to-end tracking with SMS alerts, a BNPL facility for business clients, free bulk booking pickups, API integration, and centralized billing. A money-back guarantee further cements the service's commitment to reliability.

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