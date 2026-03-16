UniCredit's Strategic Push: Pressuring Commerzbank Amidst Market Turmoil

UniCredit has stepped up its campaign to initiate merger talks with Commerzbank, aiming to increase its stake in the German lender to over 30%. The Italian bank's CEO, Andrea Orcel, is using the current market instability due to Middle East tensions as leverage to secure greater operational freedom.

During an analyst call, Orcel emphasized the urgency of discussions, stating, "Our message to Commerzbank today is: it is now time to talk." However, Commerzbank's response indicated that UniCredit's €35 billion proposal lacked essential terms and an adequate premium for shareholders.

UniCredit's strategy involves working around German takeover laws, hoping to lift its holding subtly above the 30% mark without triggering a full buyout offer. The move has triggered diverse reactions, with some seeing it as a shrewd maneuver while others doubt its potential for a successful merger, especially as EU regulators push for further consolidation in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)