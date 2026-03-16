India Dismisses USCIRF's Religious Freedom Critique
India has rejected a report by the USCIRF that criticizes the country's record on religious freedom and recommends sanctions. The Ministry of External Affairs in India labeled the report as biased and inaccurate. This has led to a backlash from Indian authorities highlighting religious issues within the United States.
- Country:
- India
India has emphatically dismissed a report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that criticizes the nation for alleged violations of religious freedom, calling for Washington to condition its security assistance and trade on improvements in this area. The report suggests 'targeted sanctions' against organizations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).
Responding to the report, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the USCIRF's findings as 'distorted' and 'selective,' arguing that the agency relies on 'questionable sources' and 'ideological narratives' over objective facts. The Ministry further stated that such 'misrepresentations' not only tarnish India's image but also harm the credibility of the USCIRF itself.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the USCIRF to focus on religious issues within the United States, such as vandalism of Hindu temples and intolerance against the Indian diaspora, rather than persistently criticizing India. The USCIRF report has recommended that India be categorized as a 'Country of Particular Concern' over its alleged systemic violations of religious freedoms.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- USCIRF
- Religious Freedom
- Sanctions
- MEA
- RSS
- R&AW
- Trade
- Security Assistance
- Legislation
ALSO READ
Delhi Air Quality Improves to ‘Moderate’; CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-I Measures in NCR
Europe's Strategic Energy Shift: Temporary Measures Amidst Middle East Disruptions
RSS Expansion Reaches New Heights with Surging Shakhas in Remote Areas
Chennai Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Election Amid Extensive Security Measures
Unprecedented Security Measures for West Bengal Elections