India Dismisses USCIRF's Religious Freedom Critique

India has emphatically dismissed a report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that criticizes the nation for alleged violations of religious freedom, calling for Washington to condition its security assistance and trade on improvements in this area. The report suggests 'targeted sanctions' against organizations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Responding to the report, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the USCIRF's findings as 'distorted' and 'selective,' arguing that the agency relies on 'questionable sources' and 'ideological narratives' over objective facts. The Ministry further stated that such 'misrepresentations' not only tarnish India's image but also harm the credibility of the USCIRF itself.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the USCIRF to focus on religious issues within the United States, such as vandalism of Hindu temples and intolerance against the Indian diaspora, rather than persistently criticizing India. The USCIRF report has recommended that India be categorized as a 'Country of Particular Concern' over its alleged systemic violations of religious freedoms.