Air India A350's Unexpected Irish Layover

An Air India A350 flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon, Ireland due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft is currently grounded in Shannon for extensive technical evaluations that will require additional time.

Onboard the diverted flight were approximately 300 passengers. The plane had been airborne for nearly six hours before the decision was made to divert to Shannon. Air India emphasized its commitment to safety, stating that the diversion was a precautionary measure.

Air India is coordinating with Shannon airport authorities to ensure passenger comfort and assistance, including meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodations. Despite the inconvenience, the airline is working to facilitate the passengers' continued journey to Delhi at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)