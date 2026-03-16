Left Menu

Himachal's Financial Commitment: Clearing Contractor Dues Amidst Political Tension

The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 500 crore to clear pending contractor payments. Although criticized by the BJP, the state maintains financial discipline. Allegations of neglect by BJP leaders concerning financial aid and development fervor underscore ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST
Himachal's Financial Commitment: Clearing Contractor Dues Amidst Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a decisive step by releasing Rs 500 crore to settle pending contractor payments, ensuring dues are cleared up to March 1, as announced by Naresh Chauhan, the chief minister's Principal Advisor (Media).

The government, having previously allocated Rs 250 crore for this purpose, showcased its commitment to fiscal responsibility despite criticisms from the opposition BJP. Chauhan called for cooperation rather than criticism from the opposition, highlighting their lack of seriousness in state-related issues.

Chauhan further alleged that despite Prime Minister's announcement of Rs 1,500 crore aid for the state, Himachal has not yet received the promised funds. He criticized the BJP for not addressing the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and stressed that these were pressing issues of discrimination against Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026