Himachal's Financial Commitment: Clearing Contractor Dues Amidst Political Tension

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a decisive step by releasing Rs 500 crore to settle pending contractor payments, ensuring dues are cleared up to March 1, as announced by Naresh Chauhan, the chief minister's Principal Advisor (Media).

The government, having previously allocated Rs 250 crore for this purpose, showcased its commitment to fiscal responsibility despite criticisms from the opposition BJP. Chauhan called for cooperation rather than criticism from the opposition, highlighting their lack of seriousness in state-related issues.

Chauhan further alleged that despite Prime Minister's announcement of Rs 1,500 crore aid for the state, Himachal has not yet received the promised funds. He criticized the BJP for not addressing the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and stressed that these were pressing issues of discrimination against Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)