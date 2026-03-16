James Foster Joins CSK: A New Era for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed James Foster, a former England cricketer, as their new fielding coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. ESPNcricinfo reports that Foster will be joining the esteemed coaching team led by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, adding his expertise alongside batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons.

Foster, who represented England as a wicketkeeper in 23 matches between 2001 and 2009, has accrued considerable coaching experience in franchise cricket since his retirement in 2018. He notably guided the Desert Vipers to an International League T20 victory earlier this year and recently served as assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Before his new role with CSK, Foster was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff, serving in dual roles as fielding and assistant coach. CSK, five-time IPL champions, are set to kick off their 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals, with subsequent games against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

Following a challenging 2025 season that saw them finish at the bottom of the table, CSK is eager for a turnaround. MS Dhoni, despite an underwhelming season due to injury setbacks, is poised for what many believe could be his final IPL season. Under his leadership, CSK fans hold renewed hope for a successful campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)