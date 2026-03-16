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Crackdown on Unauthorised Hospitals in Maharashtra

A high-level committee in Maharashtra will scrutinize hospitals and nursing homes, targeting unauthorized establishments. The legislative council highlighted the state's 1,949 such facilities, with 1,371 in Mumbai alone. Initial actions have been taken against 35 unauthorized establishments, with further reports anticipated next session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:48 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorised Hospitals in Maharashtra
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A high-level committee comprising bureaucrats from the Urban Development and Health departments is set to review hospitals and nursing homes across Maharashtra. This move, revealed during a legislative council session, targets unauthorized medical establishments, with significant focus on Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that 1,949 hospitals and nursing homes operate in the state, including 1,371 in Mumbai. The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development department and the ACS or principal secretary of the Health department.

This initiative aims to enforce standards in healthcare and address unauthorized facilities. Industries Minister Uday Samant confirmed that a report outlining progress will be presented in the next legislative session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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