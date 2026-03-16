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Storms Paralyze Air Travel: Thousands of Flights Disrupted in U.S.

Over 10,000 U.S. flights faced delays or cancellations on Monday due to severe storms affecting major airports along the East Coast. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed delays at key airports and issued ground stops in response. Major airlines reported significant disruptions in their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:58 IST
Storms Paralyze Air Travel: Thousands of Flights Disrupted in U.S.
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Severe storms sweeping across the East Coast have wreaked havoc on air travel, causing extensive delays and cancellations for over 10,000 U.S. flights as of Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented delays at several major airports, including those in New York City and Washington D.C., due to the high risk of winds and severe thunderstorms. Major airlines like American, Southwest, and Delta faced significant operational challenges.

In response to these disruptions, the U.S. government mandated an early departure for federal employees in the Washington area. Ground stops were also imposed then lifted at key airports like Reagan National and Chicago O'Hare as weather continued to affect travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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