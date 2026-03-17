Trump's Bold Overhaul: John F. Kennedy Center's Future Unveiled

President Donald Trump convened a meeting of his appointed board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, focusing on his ambitious renovation plans for the cultural landmark. The meeting in Washington was attended by top government officials and influential business leaders.

Amid tensions with Iran, Trump emphasized his commitment to the Kennedy Center's overhaul, despite some opposition from Democrats. The renovation is intended to update various aspects of the center, including its facade, carpet, walls, and ventilation systems. Trump plans to temporarily close the center for two years starting after July 4.

There has been controversy surrounding the proposed changes, with some criticizing Trump's influence and the name change to Trump-Kennedy Center. Nevertheless, Trump's plans continue, with support from key figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi.