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Global Currencies Gain as Central Banks Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

The Japanese yen and euro rose, while the dollar eased as central banks kept interest rates steady amid inflation concerns due to rising oil prices linked to Middle East tensions. The ECB and BoJ maintained rates; UK's BoE held rates amid inflation risks. Oil prices surged post-Iran-Israel conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:18 IST
Global Currencies Gain as Central Banks Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns
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On Thursday, the Japanese yen and euro made gains as central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, decided to keep interest rates steady amid concerns about inflation driven by rising oil prices, a result of Middle East tensions. The euro climbed 0.63% against the dollar, and the yen increased by 1%.

The Bank of England also maintained its borrowing costs, reacting to inflation threats from Middle Eastern conflicts, resulting in sterling strengthening by 0.82%. Concurrently, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates after projecting higher inflation and steady unemployment rates this year, slightly reducing borrowing costs.

Global currencies are responding to escalating oil prices, which reached $110 a barrel following an Iranian attack on energy sites after Israel struck a significant gas field. The Swiss franc weakened, despite Switzerland's unchanged rates, while the Australian dollar saw a slight increase amidst domestic economic risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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