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Wall Street Woes Amid Middle East Conflict and Energy Market Turmoil

Wall Street's indexes fell as the conflict in Iran entered its fourth week, affecting energy markets and interest rate expectations. With Iran targeting a Kuwaiti refinery and potential U.S. interventions at Kharg Island, oil prices rose. Meanwhile, FedEx's positive forecast offered some respite. However, concerns about prolonged high oil prices impacting corporate earnings linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:06 IST
Wall Street Woes Amid Middle East Conflict and Energy Market Turmoil
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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East increasingly weighs on Wall Street, causing a dip in major indexes on Friday as energy markets reel from Iran's offensive on a Kuwaiti oil refinery and looming geopolitical interventions.

The Federal Reserve faces a challenging environment, with the potential occupation of Iran's Kharg Island by the Trump administration stirring investor concerns and affecting interest rate speculations.

While FedEx's strong outlook provided some optimism, fears persist over the extended impact of rising oil prices on corporate earnings and the broader market, as evidenced by continued declines across key stock indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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