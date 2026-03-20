Wall Street Woes Amid Middle East Conflict and Energy Market Turmoil

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East increasingly weighs on Wall Street, causing a dip in major indexes on Friday as energy markets reel from Iran's offensive on a Kuwaiti oil refinery and looming geopolitical interventions.

The Federal Reserve faces a challenging environment, with the potential occupation of Iran's Kharg Island by the Trump administration stirring investor concerns and affecting interest rate speculations.

While FedEx's strong outlook provided some optimism, fears persist over the extended impact of rising oil prices on corporate earnings and the broader market, as evidenced by continued declines across key stock indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)